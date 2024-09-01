Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,066 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $49,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

