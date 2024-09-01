Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,615 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $50,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

