Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $49,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

