Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 2,323,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,594,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.