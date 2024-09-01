BDF Gestion Makes New $90.89 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 431,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,886,000. Apple makes up approximately 8.7% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 98,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 14,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

