Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 54000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

