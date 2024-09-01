Benchmark Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

