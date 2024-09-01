Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,081,075 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,081,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $282,888,946.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 896,719,301 shares in the company, valued at $35,823,936,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39.

On Monday, August 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $437,573,568.96.

On Friday, August 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $268,752,482.88.

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70.

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

