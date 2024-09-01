Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,081,075 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,081,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $282,888,946.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 896,719,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,936,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39.

On Monday, August 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $437,573,568.96.

On Friday, August 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $268,752,482.88.

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70.

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BRK-B opened at $475.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

