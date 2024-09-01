Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

BBY stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $5,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

