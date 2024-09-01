Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $95.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $81.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $100.40 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,383,370 shares of company stock worth $208,083,276 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

