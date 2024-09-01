Bhatnagar Anish Sells 56,613 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 56,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,693,646.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01.

On Monday, July 1st, Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $48.95 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after buying an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

