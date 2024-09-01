BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.32.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

