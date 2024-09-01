Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.96.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.