Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 7.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

LIN opened at $478.25 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.34.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

