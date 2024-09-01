Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

