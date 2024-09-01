Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

BIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $49.90 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,068,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

