BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.60

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 13797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Get BluMetric Environmental alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BluMetric Environmental news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.