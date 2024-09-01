BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 5,233 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

