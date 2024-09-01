BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 22,911 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $254.79 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $259.23. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

