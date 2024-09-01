BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $363.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $365.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,335 shares of company stock worth $36,748,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.