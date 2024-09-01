BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 896 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FRT opened at $115.00 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

