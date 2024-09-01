Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Boise Cascade worth $55,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

