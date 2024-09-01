BOS Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

