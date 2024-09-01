Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 9,893,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,720,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Bowleven Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

