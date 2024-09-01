Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman Sells $4,404,619.90 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

View Our Latest Report on BYD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.