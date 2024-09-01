Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman Sells $4,404,619.90 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

View Our Latest Report on BYD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.