Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Brady worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:BRC opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

