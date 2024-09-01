Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,375,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.