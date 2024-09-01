Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $144.10

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

