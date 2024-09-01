Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

