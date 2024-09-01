Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $74,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 127.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after acquiring an additional 779,549 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $36,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 562,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 925.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

