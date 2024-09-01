Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $659.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.28. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

