Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 124,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $34.44 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

