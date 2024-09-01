Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $258.65 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

