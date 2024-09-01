Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 758,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 601,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

