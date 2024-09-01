Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASO opened at $55.48 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

