Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

