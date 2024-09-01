Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after buying an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.