Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $52,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

ALL stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.57 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

