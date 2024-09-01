Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $815,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740,048 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

