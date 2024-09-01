Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GWX opened at $33.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.