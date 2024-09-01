Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.



Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

