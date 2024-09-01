Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,003,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NVS stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

