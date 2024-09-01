Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

