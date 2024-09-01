Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 21,091 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

