Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 296.9% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $275.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $276.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

