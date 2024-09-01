Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $124.28 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

