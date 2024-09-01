Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

