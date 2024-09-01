Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

IT stock opened at $491.96 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.76.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,036. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

