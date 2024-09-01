Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 8,428 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

